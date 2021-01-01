About this product

Another SWRV high quality piece, this glass Octopus bong will release the Kraken from your favorite herbs. This glass octopus bong hits your lungs like the crashing waves of the sea, providing smooth, flavorful hits at just 8 inches tall. Discover this monster of a piece and see why it is selling fast! The Octopus Bong is a masterpiece, allowing you to discover its artistic intricacies and extra-thick borosilicate flaunting handworked colors and rich dynamic textures. The chamber provides a sturdy base for the bong, so you never have to worry about it tipping over. The glass octopus bong provides a unique look at the percolator in action, letting the smoke travel up the four slots before it hits your mouth. The mouthpiece is long, so you don't have to reach for the bong. The glass tentacles just add to the aesthetic that this tropical blue masterpiece.