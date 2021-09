About this product

Bagman Edibles® EXTRA BAKED Nacho Cheese Chips contain 250mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. Your favorite nacho cheese chips have landed on planet Bagman. Each bag has about 25 chips, so they are great for sharing with friends or keep them for yourself. With every crunch, the cheesy goodness of the Extra Baked Nacho Cheese Chips will have you wanting more.