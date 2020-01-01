 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Life is better Baked!

Yummy Killer Gummies each with 105mg THC.
A patient favorite, these tasty crackers are coated with our special spice blend and 95mg THC.
We handcraft our lollipops with natural fruit flavor and either 25mg or 90mg THC.
Handmade caramel with 105mg THC.
Our Sugar, Snicker Doodle and Chocolate Chip cookies are baked freshly daily with 42mg THC.
About BaKed

BaKed's delicious and potent edibles are guaranteed to make you feel good! We've supplied our candies, fish snacks and baked goods to dispensaries in the greater Los Angeles area for more than 7 years. We started out because we love baking, and we love sharing our creations. All of our THC treats are handcrafted using our signature recipes and premium, solvent-free and CO2 extracted cannabis oil to create deliciously soothing edibles that taste as good as they feel. Our MOST POPULAR products are our Drop Candies (25mg THC), Lollipops (25mg - 90mg THC) and irresistible Killer Fish crackers (32mg - 95mg THC). All of our products provide reliable and effective relief for pain, sleep problems and anxiety as well as aiding in relaxation and mood elevation. Everything is routinely tested to ensure consistent dosages and potency. You can find our range of uplifting edibles at more than 100 dispensaries throughout LA. We hope you enjoy getting BaKed with us!

United States, California