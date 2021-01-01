About this product

After much anticipation, we have launched a 5:1 CBD:THC ratio gummy line. Over the past few years, many of our patients have asked us to come out with a new product. These requests almost always come from patients who are looking for us to provide a CBD product that delivers the same quality that they have found in our THC line. As other companies brought CBD products to market, we held back because we wanted to create something that delivered the effects patients are looking for.



We didn’t want to rush something to market that failed to meet our core values of impact, consistency, and excellence. Instead, we took our time, pouring our efforts into research and development to create a CBD product that delivered the results our patients expect from any of our products. By looking at the available scientific research and combining that information with what we were seeing in the field working with patients, several trends started to become apparent.