Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Baked Edibles

Baked Edibles

Natural Peanut Butter Cups

About this product

A generous dollop of all-natural peanut butter deliciously surrounded by our signature Cacao Barry Superieure Chocolate. Two per package for the ultimate sharing experience.

Ingredients:
Peanut Butter, Icing Sugar, Dark Chocolate (unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Salt), Cannabis THC Extract

Current Dosage: 40mg THC (Canadian Market)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!