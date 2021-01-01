Baked Edibles
Natural Peanut Butter Cups
About this product
A generous dollop of all-natural peanut butter deliciously surrounded by our signature Cacao Barry Superieure Chocolate. Two per package for the ultimate sharing experience.
Ingredients:
Peanut Butter, Icing Sugar, Dark Chocolate (unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Salt), Cannabis THC Extract
Current Dosage: 40mg THC (Canadian Market)
