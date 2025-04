The Real Ace! Fruit candy, sweet with all the gas on the back end. A perfect choice for any plan. The real work that you can smell through the bag. Leaves the room smelling GAS LOUD once open. A-Boogie is not only turning heads but having everyone wanting a taste. Tasty heavy high that puts you in a mellow state. Effects are euphoric, but you can get creative. Flower you can't get enough of but don't want to burn through it all.



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Effects: Euphoric, Relaxation, Creative



Primary Flavors: Sweet Candy, Fruit, Gas

