Chosen for the best with the intention for everyone to enjoy. Frosty, chunky, dense buds full of color, giving a variety of green hues, bright orange hairs, while the inside has light traces of purple hues. Giving off a funky nose with a nice Sherb Citrus finish. A strain that can easily become your favorite by consistently giving you flavor and a potent high. Once the bag is open, there's no saving her. Best burned in paper providing you max flavor. Bong rips for potent highs and quick trips!



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Effects: Relaxation, Pain Relief, Creativity



Terpenes: Limonene | Linalool | Caryophyllene | Myrcene



Primary Aromas: Fuel, Skunk, Lemon

