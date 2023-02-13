Bishop is a powerful indica strain that will blast you off to a serene tropical beach watching the sunset with a dessert mouth feel when hits the back of your throat. The savory hint of spice will pass your lips on the exhale just as you transport back to your couch, making you crave another hit.
Type: Indica
Uses: Pain relief | Sleep aid | Relaxing | Anti anxiety | Increases appetite
Recommendation: Perfect rolled up in a joint with your friends on the couch and watch a hilarious comedy with your favorite snacks. Bong for the therapeutic effect to snooze the night away in lala land.
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.