This Indica-dominant hybrid strain hits you

squarely in the jaw and chest. The cookie

dough and milk flavors create a long-lasting

sweetness that lingers long after the 10-count.

Spend a little time with Clubber, and he'll pity

you.



Type: Hybrid-Indica Dominant

Uses: Euphoria | Uplifting | Relaxation



Terpenes: LIMONENE | MYRCENE | CARYOPHYLLENE



This is a sedative strain that is perfect right

before bed or after a long week. It's a smooth

and clean high, and works perfectly in a joint!



Primary Aromas:

Orange, Cinnamon, Hops, Chamomile, Lavender



FLOWER: 3.5G UNIT-$25.50

PRE-ROLL: 1G UNIT-$7.50