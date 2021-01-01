About this product
This Indica-dominant hybrid strain hits you
squarely in the jaw and chest. The cookie
dough and milk flavors create a long-lasting
sweetness that lingers long after the 10-count.
Spend a little time with Clubber, and he'll pity
you.
Type: Hybrid-Indica Dominant
Uses: Euphoria | Uplifting | Relaxation
Terpenes: LIMONENE | MYRCENE | CARYOPHYLLENE
This is a sedative strain that is perfect right
before bed or after a long week. It's a smooth
and clean high, and works perfectly in a joint!
Primary Aromas:
Orange, Cinnamon, Hops, Chamomile, Lavender
FLOWER: 3.5G UNIT-$25.50
PRE-ROLL: 1G UNIT-$7.50
About this brand
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.