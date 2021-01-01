About this product
Never normal and never quiet; he loud!
Dragonfly Jones has insane lemon sorbet terps
with pungent gas undertones. Its flavor will
impress even the most experienced and picky
smokers.
Type: Hybrid-Indica Dominant
Uses: Relaxation | Social
Terpenes:
This is a great social strain that is a potent
high but still allows for a great conversation!
FLOWER: 3.5G UNIT-$25.50
PRE-ROLL: 1G UNIT-$7.50
Primary Aromas: orange , cinnamon, hops, basil, lavender
About this brand
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.