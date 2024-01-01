She’s beautiful, she’s loud, she’s sweet, she’ll swoop you right off your feet. This fine lady will get you into trouble if you're not careful. A one-of-a-kind smoke that gives you a high that can’t be replicated. This specific LCG maintains its citrus lemon and sweet cherry flavor throughout the whole burn. Not only does she put you in a laid-back chill state... she’ll have you thinking every day is Friday



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Effects: Relaxation, Bliss, Creative



Primary Flavors: Sweet Cream, Sweet Lemon, Frosting

