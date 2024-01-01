Mrs. Parker

by Ball Family Farms
About this product

She’s beautiful, she’s loud, she’s sweet, she’ll swoop you right off your feet. This fine lady will get you into trouble if you're not careful. A one-of-a-kind smoke that gives you a high that can’t be replicated. This specific LCG maintains its citrus lemon and sweet cherry flavor throughout the whole burn. Not only does she put you in a laid-back chill state... she’ll have you thinking every day is Friday

Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid

Effects: Relaxation, Bliss, Creative

Primary Flavors: Sweet Cream, Sweet Lemon, Frosting

About this brand

Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000222-LIC
