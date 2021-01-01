About this product
Our premier indica dominant hybrid strain. Cultivated with a very gassy/creamy scent and a very flavorful sedative punch which smokes best either by itself or mixed with tobacco. This flower truly dominates all three categories of looks, nose & smoke. Highly recommended to be smoked in a blunt or in a bong.
Avg. THC: 26%
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.