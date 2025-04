Enter Candyland, where the strain takes the game seriously. Sweeter than sugar, it fills the room with a loud, candy shop aroma. The frosty buds, adorned with white trichomes and dark green and purple hues, promise a tasteful experience from start to finish. While the sweet candy flavor persists, the high intensifies as minutes pass, leaving heavier smokers elevated and immersed in good vibes. Fun fact: O Dog introduces you to the connoisseur life. Opt for a joint for maximum flavor, featuring a white ash tip and a resin ring that leaves you starstruck. If you're aiming beyond being stoned, choose a blunt or wood.



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Effects: Relaxation, Bliss, Euphoric



Primary Aromas: Candy sweet, Sugar, Musk

