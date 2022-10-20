About this product
Ricky Baker was hand-crafted and cultivated with meticulous attention to detail with the best possible mix of terpenes to create a well-rounded strain worthy of the Highsman name. Its flavor and nose are thick gas and musk, with a touch of backend sweetness producing a potent heart-pounding but cerebral high that fits Highsman's Pregame vibe.
Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid
Uses: Hard-hitting | Cerebral | Euphoric
Terpenes: Limonene| Humulene | Caryophyllene | Myrcene
Recommendation: Ricky flavor and nose are thick gas and musk, with a touch of backend sweetness producing a potent heart-pounding but cerebral high that fits Highsman's Pregame vibe.
Primary Aromas: Fuel, musk, sugar
About this brand
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.
State License(s)
C11-0000222-LIC