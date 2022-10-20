Ricky Baker was hand-crafted and cultivated with meticulous attention to detail with the best possible mix of terpenes to create a well-rounded strain worthy of the Highsman name. Its flavor and nose are thick gas and musk, with a touch of backend sweetness producing a potent heart-pounding but cerebral high that fits Highsman's Pregame vibe.



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Uses: Hard-hitting | Cerebral | Euphoric



Terpenes: Limonene| Humulene | Caryophyllene | Myrcene



Primary Aromas: Fuel, musk, sugar