Make a grand entrance with this indica-dominant blend that won’t settle for anything less than supremacy…that’s Sho’nuff! With a bold combination punch of heavy-hitting kush and a bubblegum-sweet finish, Sho’nuff to leave you shattered. Loaded with THC and resinous gland heads, Sho’nuff produces a powerful high for only the daring smoker. Think you got what it takes to handle the power? If so, then dare to kiss his converse and show him who’s the master!
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.
C11-0000222-LIC