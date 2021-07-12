Make a grand entrance with this indica-dominant blend that won’t settle for anything less than supremacy…that’s Sho’nuff! With a bold combination punch of heavy-hitting kush and a bubblegum-sweet finish, Sho’nuff to leave you shattered. Loaded with THC and resinous gland heads, Sho’nuff produces a powerful high for only the daring smoker. Think you got what it takes to handle the power? If so, then dare to kiss his converse and show him who’s the master!