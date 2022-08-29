About this product
The Phonzie is a cross between Bruce Leroy and Laura Charles, tastes like Skittles and cream, and smells like a fruit basket. Full of Limonene and Caryophyllene terpenes, this strain gives off relaxed, calm vibes with a bit of energy.
Type: True Hybrid
Uses: Creative | Antioxidant | Uplifting
Terpenes: Linalool | Limonene | Myrcene | Caryophyllene
Recommendation: Phonzie allows you to move throughout your day feeling creative and euphoric. Very soothing, light and smooth like the Fonz.
Primary Aromas: Cream, musk, fruit
Type: True Hybrid
Uses: Creative | Antioxidant | Uplifting
Terpenes: Linalool | Limonene | Myrcene | Caryophyllene
Recommendation: Phonzie allows you to move throughout your day feeling creative and euphoric. Very soothing, light and smooth like the Fonz.
Primary Aromas: Cream, musk, fruit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.
State License(s)
C11-0000222-LIC