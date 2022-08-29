The Phonzie is a cross between Bruce Leroy and Laura Charles, tastes like Skittles and cream, and smells like a fruit basket. Full of Limonene and Caryophyllene terpenes, this strain gives off relaxed, calm vibes with a bit of energy.



Type: True Hybrid



Uses: Creative | Antioxidant | Uplifting



Terpenes: Linalool | Limonene | Myrcene | Caryophyllene



Recommendation: Phonzie allows you to move throughout your day feeling creative and euphoric. Very soothing, light and smooth like the Fonz.



Primary Aromas: Cream, musk, fruit