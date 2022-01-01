About this product
Our premium CBD kief is made from our fresh top shelf CBD flower. The process is done by sifting CBD flower through a mesh screen which removes the trichrome glands. At the bottom of the screen remains a fine trichome powder aka CBD kief. Some of the best ways to use CBD kief is in a CBD infused food recipe or smoked on top of CBD flower.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.