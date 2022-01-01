About this product
Fruit Loops outdoor CBD flower is the delicious treat you have been waiting for. Swirling with purples and greens, interwoven with orange hairs this outdoor strain is a eye catcher. Enjoy a wake and bake as Fruit Loops CBD fills your nose with sweet berry aroma and floats you off into your morning routine.
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Indica - Relaxing
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Berry Cereal
20.6% Total CBD
25.3% Total Cannabinoids
Free Shipping | Quality Guarantee | Free Returns
Details:
Indica - Relaxing
Outdoor Grown
Aroma: Berry Cereal
20.6% Total CBD
25.3% Total Cannabinoids
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bammmer
CBD to reduce stress, lessen anxiety and sleep better. Elevate your moment with Bammmercbd.