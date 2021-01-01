About this product

Sour Space Candy is a sativa dominant hybrid that will take your energy and focus to a whole new dimension with every puff. Light this up and notice the release of a distinctly tropical aroma, as well as flavor notes of apple and cherry. This is a great strain to get the day started that will do wonders for your energy and level of focus. Enjoy a clear-headed, uplifted sensation that will fly you through the day.