Bammmer

Bammmer

Sour Space Candy Outdoor CBD Flower

Sour Space Candy is a sativa dominant hybrid that will take your energy and focus to a whole new dimension with every puff. Light this up and notice the release of a distinctly tropical aroma, as well as flavor notes of apple and cherry. This is a great strain to get the day started that will do wonders for your energy and level of focus. Enjoy a clear-headed, uplifted sensation that will fly you through the day.
