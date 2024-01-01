Loading...

Bare Leaf Extracts

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesEdibles

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

4 products
Product image for BLUE POM Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
BLUE POM Cartridge 1g
by Bare Leaf Extracts
THC 84.06%
CBD 0.44%
Product image for FRUIT LOOPY CARTRIDGE 1G
Cartridges
FRUIT LOOPY CARTRIDGE 1G
by Bare Leaf Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Mojito Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Strawberry Mojito Cartridge 1g
by Bare Leaf Extracts
THC 73.61%
CBD 0%
Product image for Plushberry Wax 1g
Wax
Plushberry Wax 1g
by Bare Leaf Extracts
THC 72.58%
CBD 0%