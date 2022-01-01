About this product
Coarsely ground, roasted coffee infused with 60mg of Water Soluble Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabidiol (CBD Hemp) 99.9% Isolate.
This single (1) bag makes 12, 6 oz servings and contains 60 mg of CBD.
South American beans roasted in New York City. Sweet with medium acidity and a smooth pleasant body.
Lab tested and contains no THC.
