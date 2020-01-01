 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Bark Avenue Hemp Treats
Bark Avenue Hemp Treats

Gourmet all-natural, full spectrum CBD dog treats.

Use Coupon Code Firsttime10 for 10% off
Free Shipping on $45 order
Follow us on social media #barkavenuehemptreats to win cool prizes
Try the Original Double Functional CBD Hip and Joint Formula for Large Breeds
Sign Up for Our Newsletter for Money Saving Coupons
About Bark Avenue Hemp Treats

This family owned, small batch, professional chef formulator prides itself on using whole food ingredients through sustainable sourcing. We believe in product transparency, and use high quality Colorado grown full spectrum oil. Our products are all-natural, chemical free, and cruelty free. Made in the USA. Bark Avenue Treat Facts: • #1 in palatability • Tender chew for older dogs • Manufactured in an SQF3 facility, which is the highest safe quality food rating • Culinary Institute of America Professional Chef formulator • The Hip & Joint formula is the original double functionality treat on the market • Made in the USA • Whole food ingredients & transparency reflected through clean labeling • All Natural, no preservatives • Sustainable sourcing of quality raw ingredients