This family owned, small batch, professional chef formulator prides itself on using whole food ingredients through sustainable sourcing. We believe in product transparency, and use high quality Colorado grown full spectrum oil. Our products are all-natural, chemical free, and cruelty free. Made in the USA. Bark Avenue Treat Facts: • #1 in palatability • Tender chew for older dogs • Manufactured in an SQF3 facility, which is the highest safe quality food rating • Culinary Institute of America Professional Chef formulator • The Hip & Joint formula is the original double functionality treat on the market • Made in the USA • Whole food ingredients & transparency reflected through clean labeling • All Natural, no preservatives • Sustainable sourcing of quality raw ingredients