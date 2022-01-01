The chamber holds a beautifully designed 8-arm tree percolator that creates a thorough cleaning cycle, thus filtering your smoke starting at the bottom of your chamber through each one of its 8 arms. The filtering doesn't start there- the downstem has a diffuser on the end to create the first phase in your higher quality smoking experience. Utilizing the funnel bowl to pack as much flower as you can, its smoke travels through the downstem and up the tube. It is filtered twice and then cooled by the ice being held by the convenient ice pinch. The added reversal pattern art work at the dome of the tree perk is just a beautiful array of colors masterfully weaved together to create an awesome art work that adds such flair to this already amazing piece.