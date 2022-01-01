Each chamber holds a tree percolator that creates a thorough cleaning cycle that filters your smoke, starting at the bottom of your chamber. The filtering didn't start there- the long down stem has a diffuser on the end to create the first phase for your higher-quality smoking experience. After an immense amount of filtration, your smoke is then chilled by the ice held by the ice pinch on the neck. A splash of color on the lip, and the beautiful reversal patterns on both percolators makes this truly an artistic piece.