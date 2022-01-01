It redefines the single chamber and it's so well crafted and sturdy. This single chamber beaker sits at a height of around 15", with a nicely sized blown-out beaker that holds a good amount of water. The diamond cut matrix percolator at the center of this piece is what really stands out. It is is so intricately cut to perfection. When the water and smoke pass through the filtration and bubble action is created by this perc, it's a sight to see. They have added just the right amount of color with a rim around the beaker and mouth piece and at the top of the matrix showerhead. Their beehive pyramid logo added to the beaker just makes this whole piece stand out from the rest. It comes with removable downstem and bowl.