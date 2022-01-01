About this product
I've always wanted a glow in the dark pipe, and now its here. It looks like a regular pipe during the day and once you put it to some light and let it absorb some lumens then it lights up in the darkness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bat Kountry Online Headshop
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.