About this product
BATCH gummies are full-spectrum, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients. Take them on the go, before work, or after a long day for a convenient all-purpose CBD solution. BATCH gummies come in an assortment of juicy natural flavors (blueberry, raspberry, and mango) and 25 mg of CBD per gummy, for a tasty experience that will leave you feeling your best.
About this brand
BATCH by WI Hemp Scientific
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.