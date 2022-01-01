Limited time! Try out our best-selling Nighttime gummies FREE plus the cost of shipping. Each raspberry square was tastefully crafted with 25 mg CBD, 15 mg CBN, 25 mg of Passion Flower Extract, and 50 mg of L-theanine to help you drift off peacefully. Enhance your nighttime routine with one or two squares an hour before your bedtime to wake up feeling the BATCH difference.



Each free sample contains:



- 3 Count of BATCH Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies

(25 mg CBD + 15 mg CBN in each gummy)