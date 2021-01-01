About this product
Our Gold Reserve Blend is our most potent tincture formulation to date. It packs 4000 mg of CBD and 2000 mg of CBG in 1 oz while still maintaining the mild taste of our Clarity blend (Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene). We’ve added the CBG to enhance the healing benefits of CBD. Your mind and body will love this one. It's not for the rookies, it's for the CBD connoisseurs. 1 oz / 30 mL.
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.