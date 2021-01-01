NEW! BATCH Nighttime Gummies are here to enhance your rest. Try not to eat just one of these tasty squares! Take one naturally flavored raspberry (from fruit) gummy before bed. Keep them by your bedside table for when you can’t stop counting sheep. 30 gummies per container each containing:



• 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil

• 15 mg CBN

• 25 mg of Passion Flower Extract

• 50 mg of L-Theanine per gummy.Keep them by your bedside table for when you can’t stop counting sheep.