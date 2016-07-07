Emerald OG, a strain developed by the California Breeders Association, is a vigorous cross that combines Fire OG with Emerald Diesel. The resulting hybrid was then backcrossed with the pollen from a Fire OG male to forge this indica-dominant hybrid. Emerald OG has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless nights.