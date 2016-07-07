About this strain
Emerald OG, a strain developed by the California Breeders Association, is a vigorous cross that combines Fire OG with Emerald Diesel. The resulting hybrid was then backcrossed with the pollen from a Fire OG male to forge this indica-dominant hybrid. Emerald OG has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless nights.
Emerald OG effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
