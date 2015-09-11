About this strain
OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
OG Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!