Our gummy bears offer an easy, tasty way of taking Delta-8-THC at any time of day. There is 25mg of Delta-8-THC per gummy. These artisanal bears are made using Delta-8 Distillate from organically grown hemp, Delta-8 gummy bears contain a complex matrix of phytonutrients.



Suggested Use: If you have never used a product like this before, start slow and small. Take half a bear, or 1 full bear if you are a bigger person, and wait for at least 2 hours to see how it affects you before taking more. Edible cannabinoid products work differently for everyone so it's important to know how your body will react before eating multiple. There are many factors determining how quickly and how strong you will feel the effects. Eating on an empty stomach may cause effects to come on faster, inversely if you take the products on a full stomach, effects may take longer to come on. Take note of this when you are considering eating more. It's easy to take more any time, but hard to take less after you've already eaten and digested the supplement.



Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Delta-8 Distillate, MCT Oil, Coloring, Natural Flavoring



Featured Flavors: Black Cherry & Lemon Lime (Both assorted in each pack)



Non-GMO

Organically Grown Hemp

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

