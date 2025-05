Bay Smokes kicked off when William and Katiana, a young couple with a serious love for cannabis, jumped into the game back in 2018. William was just 21, living in Arizona with Katiana, when the Farm Bill dropped and they saw their shot to start a CBD hustle.



For two years, they lived like nomads, cruising the West Coast, hitting up over 100 farms and extractors to lock down the best product for their brand. When Delta-8 started buzzing in 2020, they launched Bay Smokes, knowing it’d eventually turn into the cannabis gig they dreamed of.



Two years later, they rolled out THCA flower—the real deal they had been waiting for—and now they’re stoked to sling it nationwide, blazing trails in the legal weed scene. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 100 employees and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

read more