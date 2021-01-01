About this product

Despite the "Blue" name, you will be tickled pink with this lively sativa. The product of crossing Zkittles with Blue Dream and Diamond OG, this shatter will fill you with a strong case of the giggles as you enjoy the citrus and hops flavors with a pine finish. Great to help ease the stress and anxiety of daily life, as well as being a good pain reliver without the couch-lock of a heavy indica. Go ahead, have a dab and let the good times roll!



THC: 82%



CBD: .7%



Vibe: Tickled



Notes of: Citrus, Hops, Pine



Terpenes: Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene



Tested at Harren's Labs for Potency, Terpenes, Microbials, Pesticides, and Solvents.