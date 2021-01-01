About this product

Bayflower's Doggie Kong is an Indica-dominant strain that offers sweet berry flavors and a potent body high. With medium levels of THC, Doggie Kong may be better suited for seasoned smokers. The citrus and skunky fruit flavor blend of this strain is complemented by its peppery, spicy smells. The high offers mild cerebral energy, coupled with a flooding sense of relaxation and ease. Ideal for evening use, Doggie Kong is perfect for pain, fatigue, insomnia and stress disorders.



THC: 19.6%



CBD: 0.10%



CBG: 0.04%



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene



Vibe: Carefree



Notes of Citrus, Lavender, and Hops



*Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides