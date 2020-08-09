About this strain
Mandarin Kush, also known as "Mandarin," is a hybrid marijuana strain. A Kush spin on Ethos Genetics’ popular Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Kush crosses the classic with an OG Kush x Master Kush cross. The result is big, dense nugs that put out a creamy orange terpene profile backed by a spicy gas undertone.
Mandarin Kush effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
