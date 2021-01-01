About this product

Beach Hostel 420 Santa Maria facilities are designed to guarantee everybody's trip experience. Here you can chill, have cannabis conversations and go party inside or around the corner. Once you get here we will help you with check-in, give you a new Bed, Towels, a personal Cannabis Soap and answer your first cannabis questions to enjoy our place and start relaxing!



Here you can enjoy our fully equipped Playroom, a huge Garden with Barbecue and Organic Orchard, a complete Kitchen, our comfortable Suites, Superior Rooms and Deluxe Rooms, all with Air Conditioner and many other amenities depending your choose!



Mixed Suite

For 8 people this suite is located on the hostel first floor.

8 beds in 4 bunks, Air Conditioner, Internet Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Clean Linens and Towel, Cannabis Soap, and Security Lockers available.



Mixed Superior Suite

With Private Balcony, for 8 people this airy and comfortable suite is located on the hostel second floor.

8 beds in 4 bunks, Air Conditioner, Internet Wi-Fi, Suite Bathroom, Clean Linens and Towel, Cannabis Soap, Personal Locker and Security Lockers available.



Female Superior Suite

With Private Solarium and Balcony, for 6 women this airy mixed suite is located in the hostel second floor.

6 beds in 3 bunks, Air Conditioner, Internet Wi-Fi, Suite Bathroom, Clean Linens and Towel, Cannabis Soap, Personal Locker and Security Lockers available.



Private Deluxe Suite

For max. 2 people this mini apartment has a private entrance directly from street.

Queen Size Bed, Air Conditioner, Internet Wi-Fi, Smart TV (Youtube, Netflix, etc), Night Table, Computer Desk, Microwave, Private Bathroom, Hydro Shower, Shampoo, Clean Linens and Towels, Cannabis Soap, Placard & Security Lockers.



All our guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast served from 8 to 12 AM, this breakfast includes: Coffee, Milk, Fruit, Bread, Toasts, Eggs, Jam, Dulce de Leche and Vegetable Butter ;).



Located in the heart of Pocitos, the most beautyful and safest town in Montevideo, we are just 5 minutes away from:

- Rambla and Pocitos Beach

- 20 Restaurants

- 10 Pubs & Clubs

- 4 Buss stops with more than 20 lines available to go everywhere in Montevideo.

- Montevideo Shopping Center