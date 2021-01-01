A powerful combination of CBD and organic ingredients, Beana Oil Spray is easily applied directly to the skin, for quick relief of aches and pains. It is a perfect option for covering larger or hard to reach areas a roll-on can’t quite get to. This product is infused with organic grapeseed oil which is rich in vitamins C, D, and E. These are essential vitamins for your skin. Eeucalyptus is not only rejuvenating, but is also a natural anti-inflammatory and anti-analgesic.



• Soothing, rich luxurious oil designed to be penetrating and readily absorbed

• Hemp-derived CBD; contains no THC

• Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency

• All natural made with no artificial ingredients



Use: Spray directly to afflicted area(s) and gently massage into skin. Keep away from eyes and mouth.



Ingredients: Organic grapeseed oil, hemp concentrate, organic eucalyptus essential oil.