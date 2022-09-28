Beboe was created for those looking for a mindful and elevated cannabis experience. Designed to be “socially-dosed,” Beboe products deliver a sophisticated, sleek, 100% natural cannabis experience that enhances your day without losing your cool.



Our Story

My grandmother’s name was Be Boe. My mother was diagnosed with cancer when I was very young and my grandmother visited frequently to help care for her. She cleaned up the house and cooked for us.



One thing she made each trip were brownies. She made one tray for us kids, and one tray for Mom, but Mom’s brownies were strictly off limits…kept under lock and key in a closet. Of course we would go through our rations in 24 hours, turning our sights on mom’s reserve. We were reminded each time that mom was really sick, deserved to have her own brownies, and backed off.



We found out years later that mom’s brownies were made with marijuana. They would help the nausea brought on by the sickness and brought back her appetite. I laugh every time I imagine that little 85 year old woman wandering around our local grocer, trying to find someone who could help her buy a bag of weed.



In appreciation of all she did to bring warmth and love into our house, we started Beboe to offer the sophisticated cannabis consumer an experience unlike any other on the market.



— Scott Campbell, Co-Founder