Bedford Grow

Chemnesia

Chemnesia is a high potency Sativa flower possessing high levels of Beta- Caryophyllene, which prevents some of the less favorable effects of THC, such as anxiety. With this flower patients may experience cerebral, euphoric, uplifting effects. The levels of Terpinolene in this flower patients may find high doses sedating.
THC: 1.22% THCA: 23.44% CBD: 0.0% CBDA: 0.12%
