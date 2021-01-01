Bedford Grow
Chemzilla
Product rating:
About this product
Chemzilla is an uplifting hybrid that maintains the effects of relaxtion while simultaniously giving a smooth, euphoric start and winding down with a more sedative finish. This strain can be used for daytime or nighttime medicating. Patients may find this strain to alleviate stress, depression, pain, anxiety and insomnia. Patients may also experience an increase in appetite.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!