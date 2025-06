Beehive Extracts Badder isn’t here to play by the rules—just like that kid in the back who never needed a hall pass. Permanent Marker comes in loud with 72.30% THC, a touch of 0.16% CBD, and a rebellious 8.37% terpene blend that doesn’t ask for permission. It’s smooth, bold, and unapologetically potent—perfect for those who don’t do detention, they run the class.

