Beehive Extracts Badder turns your stop-and-go into a full-on escape. Petroleum Paradise clocks in with 72.61% THC, a touch of 0.17% CBD, and an 8.62% terpene blend that hits like premium fuel—loud, smooth, and unforgettable. It's high-octane flavor at a roadside oasis, made for those who find magic where the pavement meets the pipe.

