An oil man, a restaurant owner, and a CSU student all met at City Park in Fort Collins, CO to discuss a vaporizer business. No, this is not a joke, this meeting is where the idea for Bee-Nails all started! These three men share a passion for extraction and vaporization and all agreed the current vaporizer and torch technologies. They got to work building enail prototypes, testing top vape products, and quickly realized quality in the industry was hard to come by. Thus, they founded Bee-Nails, LLC in early 2015 to revolutionize the convenience of vaporizing! It didn’t stop there…