About this product
Searching for an out-of-this-world, out-of-body cannabis experience? Well, look no further. These capsules contain a highly potent, hash-infused, indica cultivar testing at 40%+ THC that promotes an extreme body high to bring you to new heights.
*A selection of nitrogen-sealed, aluminum capsules (fully recyclable), containing .5 g of premium cannabis flower in a variety of blends to provide your desired effects while staying fresh and maintaining the full spectrum properties of the flower for up to 1 year.
About this brand
BEED
BEED is a revolutionary cannabis technology company that provides a diverse assortment of Machines and Capsules which allow customers to consistently enjoy fresh, mess-free joints at the push of a button.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC