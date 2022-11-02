Searching for an out-of-this-world, out-of-body cannabis experience? Well, look no further. These capsules contain a highly potent, hash-infused, indica cultivar testing at 40%+ THC that promotes an extreme body high to bring you to new heights.



*A selection of nitrogen-sealed, aluminum capsules (fully recyclable), containing .5 g of premium cannabis flower in a variety of blends to provide your desired effects while staying fresh and maintaining the full spectrum properties of the flower for up to 1 year.