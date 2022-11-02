We all have work to get done and we all have a limited amount of time in which to do it. However, we don’t all have Be Productive capsules from Beed. This blend promotes a balanced effect of focus, calm and (drumroll please) HAPPINESS that is perfect for cranking through that last meeting, spreadsheet or presentation before EOD.



*A selection of nitrogen-sealed, aluminum capsules (fully recyclable), containing .5 g of premium cannabis flower in a variety of blends to provide your desired effects while staying fresh and maintaining the full spectrum properties of the flower for up to 1 year.