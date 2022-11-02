About this product
We all have work to get done and we all have a limited amount of time in which to do it. However, we don’t all have Be Productive capsules from Beed. This blend promotes a balanced effect of focus, calm and (drumroll please) HAPPINESS that is perfect for cranking through that last meeting, spreadsheet or presentation before EOD.
*A selection of nitrogen-sealed, aluminum capsules (fully recyclable), containing .5 g of premium cannabis flower in a variety of blends to provide your desired effects while staying fresh and maintaining the full spectrum properties of the flower for up to 1 year.
About this brand
BEED
BEED is a revolutionary cannabis technology company that provides a diverse assortment of Machines and Capsules which allow customers to consistently enjoy fresh, mess-free joints at the push of a button.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC