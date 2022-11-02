About this product
Long day? Long week? Long weekend? We get it, life is long and sometimes you just need to disconnect & decompress. And when you’re truly burnt out, your dexterity suffers, making it more cumbersome and less enjoyable to roll your own joint. We suggest putting on some slow jazz, popping in a Be Relaxed capsule and softly fading into the relaxing place of your dreams.
*A selection of nitrogen-sealed, aluminum capsules (fully recyclable), containing .5 g of premium cannabis flower in a variety of blends to provide your desired effects while staying fresh and maintaining the full spectrum properties of the flower for up to 1 year.
About this brand
BEED
BEED is a revolutionary cannabis technology company that provides a diverse assortment of Machines and Capsules which allow customers to consistently enjoy fresh, mess-free joints at the push of a button.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC