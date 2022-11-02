About this product
Whether you’re an introvert looking to branch out or an extrovert preparing to entertain, this indica-dominant hybrid is your social support system. Strong enough to lower your inhibitions and light enough to keep you coherent, these capsules are sure to make you the life of the party - no matter what party that may be.
*A selection of nitrogen-sealed, aluminum capsules (fully recyclable), containing .5 g of premium cannabis flower in a variety of blends to provide your desired effects while staying fresh and maintaining the full spectrum properties of the flower for up to 1 year.
About this brand
BEED
BEED is a revolutionary cannabis technology company that provides a diverse assortment of Machines and Capsules which allow customers to consistently enjoy fresh, mess-free joints at the push of a button.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC