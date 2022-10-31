About this product
The BEED Machine is the first and only fully-automated appliance to produce perfectly rolled .5g joints at the push of a button. By extracting the contents of each BEED Capsule the Machine delivers a predictable roll in just 20 seconds.
Enjoy the unparalleled experience of freshness and ease with BEED.
*We currently offer the Machine in 6 different colors.
Enjoy the unparalleled experience of freshness and ease with BEED.
*We currently offer the Machine in 6 different colors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BEED
BEED is a revolutionary cannabis technology company that provides a diverse assortment of Machines and Capsules which allow customers to consistently enjoy fresh, mess-free joints at the push of a button.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC